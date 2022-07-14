Applied Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. 2,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.