Applied Capital LLC Sells 14,720 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 19,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,113. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

