Applied Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $169.70. 137,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.10. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

