Applied Capital LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,914. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.