Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.