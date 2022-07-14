Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 1,652 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $14,854,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 17,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

