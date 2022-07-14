Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $5,526,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $651.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,194. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $731.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

