Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Booking were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 44.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $58.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,679.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,021.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,212.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,678.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

