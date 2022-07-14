Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 12,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

