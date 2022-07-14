Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,122,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,818,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,114,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

