Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 380,241 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,572,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,255. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

