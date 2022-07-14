Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.43 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,798 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.