Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 94,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.24. 19,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.