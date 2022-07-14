Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 920.9% in June

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, an increase of 920.9% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ares Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,451. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

