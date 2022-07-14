Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 470769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.