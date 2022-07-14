Ashford Advisors LLC Takes $472,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

