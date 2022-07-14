Asio Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 312,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.0% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 142.0% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 27,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,333. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.