Asio Capital LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.18. 104,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

