Asio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,246 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,888. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.14. 29,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,423. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day moving average of $253.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

