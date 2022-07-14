Asio Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

