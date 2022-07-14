Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $124,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 211,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day moving average of $307.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

