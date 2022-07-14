ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.98. 12,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,739. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.11. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

