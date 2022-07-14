Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($23.40) to €22.60 ($22.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.50) to €18.00 ($18.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($18.75) to €17.20 ($17.20) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($23.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 87,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

