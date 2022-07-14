Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.78

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.78 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $311,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.