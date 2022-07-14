Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 10683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

