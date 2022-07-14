Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of AUKNY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $29.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

