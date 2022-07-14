Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.15

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 34898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

