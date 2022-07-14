Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autogrill from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.80 ($6.80) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Autogrill stock opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.53.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

