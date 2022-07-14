Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 5,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 815,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,362 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 176,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 187,297 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

