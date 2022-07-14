AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,700 at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,775 ($33.00) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVEVF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($32.71) to GBX 2,725 ($32.41) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($31.87) to GBX 2,310 ($27.47) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,555.71.

Shares of AVEVF remained flat at $$27.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

