Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,808,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

