Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,163,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

