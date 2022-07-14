Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $491,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,301,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,735,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,414 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

