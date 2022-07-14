Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $620.97. 4,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

