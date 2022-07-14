Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,165 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.54. 72,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

