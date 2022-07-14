Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $146.35. 52,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,547. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

