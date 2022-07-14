Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $988,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.18. 145,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.25. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

