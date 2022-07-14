Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.96. 59,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

