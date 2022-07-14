Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 580,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,422. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

