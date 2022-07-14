Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Atlassian stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

