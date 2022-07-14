Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

