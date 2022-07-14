Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 27209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.67.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,265,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,440,557.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,200 shares of company stock worth $614,008.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

