Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.19 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Azenta alerts:

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $9.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,599. Azenta has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.