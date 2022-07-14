B. Riley Cuts Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $11.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

