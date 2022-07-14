B. Riley Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $113.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.81.

TBK stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

