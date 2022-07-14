B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
