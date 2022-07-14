B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive accounts for about 6.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 7.64% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $58,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.