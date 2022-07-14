B. Riley Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Foundation by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Foundation by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $9,476,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

