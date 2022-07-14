B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $267,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,405. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

