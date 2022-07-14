B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.41 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 479,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13. The company has a market cap of $426.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

