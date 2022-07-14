B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $438,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Matterport were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1,235.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 70,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

